Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.88.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RPRX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

In related news, major shareholder Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.L sold 7,301,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total value of $320,662,116.00. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 463,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $19,454,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 463,200 shares in the company, valued at $19,454,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. S&CO Inc. acquired a new stake in Royalty Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,310,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in Royalty Pharma by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Royalty Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,219,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,364,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 2,364.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 67,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 64,919 shares during the last quarter. 36.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPRX stock opened at $50.05 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.48. Royalty Pharma has a 12 month low of $34.80 and a 12 month high of $56.50. The company has a current ratio of 7.52, a quick ratio of 7.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $538.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.54 million. Analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates in the biopharmaceutical industry. The company operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovation in the biopharmaceutical industry. It is involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties and royalty-related assets on various biopharmaceutical therapies.

