RPC (NYSE:RES) Stock Price Up 7.9%

Shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) rose 7.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.45 and last traded at $3.40. Approximately 1,249,956 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 1,216,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.15.

RES has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on RPC from $2.20 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on RPC from $2.20 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered RPC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub lowered RPC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on RPC from $3.10 to $3.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.13.

The company has a market capitalization of $731.23 million, a P/E ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.35 and a 200-day moving average of $3.06.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $116.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.04 million. RPC had a negative return on equity of 8.40% and a negative net margin of 32.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RPC, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in RPC by 2,957.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 171,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 165,600 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of RPC during the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of RPC during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in RPC by 133.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 154,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 88,472 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in RPC by 28.1% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 147,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 32,355 shares during the period. 26.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RPC (NYSE:RES)

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

