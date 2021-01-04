Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) Stock Price Up 8.3%

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) rose 8.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.40 and last traded at $8.22. Approximately 461,076 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 507,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.59.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RUBY shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Rubius Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.71.

The stock has a market cap of $665.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 8.44 and a quick ratio of 8.44.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.01). On average, analysts forecast that Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RUBY. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 4.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,441,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,443,000 after buying an additional 459,724 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,224,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 12.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,308,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,656,000 after acquiring an additional 250,237 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Rubius Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $357,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Rubius Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $154,000. 95.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rubius Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RUBY)

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers. It is also developing RTX-321 for the treatment of HPV-positive tumors; and RTX-T1D for treating type 1 diabetes.

