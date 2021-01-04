Ruff (RUFF) Reaches Market Cap of $7.12 Million

Ruff (CURRENCY:RUFF) traded up 20.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 4th. Ruff has a market capitalization of $7.12 million and $3.36 million worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ruff has traded up 39.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Ruff token can now be purchased for about $0.0073 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Ruff

Ruff (CRYPTO:RUFF) is a token. It launched on January 11th, 2018. Ruff’s total supply is 1,880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,500,000 tokens. Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ruff is /r/ruffchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ruff is medium.com/@ruffchain . Ruff’s official website is ruffchain.com

Buying and Selling Ruff

