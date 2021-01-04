Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.17.

Several brokerages have commented on RUSHA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Rush Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th.

Shares of RUSHA opened at $41.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Rush Enterprises has a one year low of $18.17 and a one year high of $43.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.50.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.37. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rush Enterprises will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.31%.

In other Rush Enterprises news, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 10,162 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $396,419.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 12.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 3.2% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 74.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

