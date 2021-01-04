Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB) Hits New 12-Month High at $38.61

Shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHB) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.61 and last traded at $38.31, with a volume of 42 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.89.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

Get Rush Enterprises alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.21 and a 200-day moving average of $38.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 1.31.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 1.97%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. This is a positive change from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RUSHB. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth about $363,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.69% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile (NASDAQ:RUSHB)

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

Further Reading: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.