RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Sets New 1-Year High at $44.29

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $44.29 and last traded at $43.89, with a volume of 31930 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.44.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RWEOY. Societe Generale cut shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

The firm has a market cap of $26.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.42 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.68.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter. RWE Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 0.17% and a net margin of 69.17%. As a group, analysts forecast that RWE Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RWEOY)

RWE Aktiengesellschaft produces and supplies power through renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; Innogy Â- Continuing Operations; and Operations acquired from E.ON. The company engages in the electricity generation from lignite and nuclear, gas, hard coal, and biomass sources, as well as lignite production.

