Safe Haven (SHA) Trading 4.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Safe Haven has a total market capitalization of $5.68 million and $715,452.00 worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Safe Haven token can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges including OceanEx and LATOKEN. During the last week, Safe Haven has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Safe Haven alerts:

Mixin (XIN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $132.40 or 0.00423203 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Safe Haven Token Profile

SHA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2014. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 tokens. The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Safe Haven’s official website is safehaven.io . Safe Haven’s official message board is t.me/safehavenio_ann . Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Safe Haven Token Trading

Safe Haven can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OceanEx and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe Haven should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe Haven using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Haven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe Haven and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.