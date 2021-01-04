Safe Price Tops $0.21 on Top Exchanges (SAFE)

Safe (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. In the last week, Safe has traded down 5.1% against the dollar. One Safe coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000681 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, CoinEgg and ZB.COM. Safe has a total market capitalization of $4.43 million and approximately $95,231.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Safe Profile

Safe is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2018. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org.

Buying and Selling Safe

Safe can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, CoinEgg and DragonEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

