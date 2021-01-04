SafeCoin (SAFE) Market Capitalization Tops $651,318.50

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. Over the last week, SafeCoin has traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar. SafeCoin has a market capitalization of $651,318.50 and approximately $94.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0235 or 0.00000075 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and Graviex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,319.68 or 1.00103095 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00008892 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00018806 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.95 or 0.00281101 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.46 or 0.00464902 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.02 or 0.00150286 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 67.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008256 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002579 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00037162 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

About SafeCoin

SafeCoin (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2018. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org

SafeCoin Coin Trading

SafeCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

