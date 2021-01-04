Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SAFRY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Safran from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Safran in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Safran from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Safran in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Safran in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

OTCMKTS SAFRY opened at $35.46 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.19 and a 200-day moving average of $29.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $56.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.30. Safran has a 52-week low of $14.09 and a 52-week high of $41.54.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

