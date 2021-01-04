Safran SA (SAF.PA) (EPA:SAF) PT Set at €100.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Safran SA (SAF.PA) (EPA:SAF) has been given a €100.00 ($117.65) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 13.76% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SAF. Berenberg Bank set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group set a €141.00 ($165.88) price objective on Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective on Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €154.00 ($181.18) price objective on Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €112.27 ($132.09).

Shares of EPA:SAF opened at €115.95 ($136.41) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €119.78 and its 200-day moving average price is €100.19. Safran SA has a 12-month low of €67.17 ($79.02) and a 12-month high of €92.36 ($108.66).

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

