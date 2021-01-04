Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to “Sector Perform”

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $86.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $83.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.59% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

SAGE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $82.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $100.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

Shares of Sage Therapeutics stock opened at $86.51 on Monday. Sage Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $25.01 and a 12 month high of $90.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 2.45.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.30) by $0.27. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.54% and a negative net margin of 6,869.15%. The business had revenue of $1.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.48) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 2.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 252,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,517,000 after buying an additional 6,982 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,911,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 29.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 6,482 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 82.1% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 19,576 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 3,632.5% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 149,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,125,000 after buying an additional 145,300 shares during the period.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD). The company's product pipeline also includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a novel compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epileptiform disorders and Parkinson's diseases.

