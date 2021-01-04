Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to “Sector Perform”

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $86.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $83.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.59% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
SAGE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $82.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $100.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.
Shares of Sage Therapeutics stock opened at $86.51 on Monday. Sage Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $25.01 and a 12 month high of $90.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 2.45.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 2.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 252,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,517,000 after buying an additional 6,982 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,911,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 29.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 6,482 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 82.1% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 19,576 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 3,632.5% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 149,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,125,000 after buying an additional 145,300 shares during the period.
Sage Therapeutics Company Profile
Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD). The company's product pipeline also includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a novel compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epileptiform disorders and Parkinson's diseases.
