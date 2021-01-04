Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its stake in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,533 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,642 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.11% of Saia worth $3,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SAIA. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Saia by 56.4% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 380 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Saia in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Saia in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Saia by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in Saia in the 3rd quarter valued at $337,000.

In other news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 3,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.75, for a total transaction of $633,242.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,029 shares in the company, valued at $6,016,230.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey C. Ward sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $116,291.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,099.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SAIA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Saia from $220.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Saia from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Saia from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Saia from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Saia in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.14.

Shares of SAIA opened at $180.80 on Monday. Saia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.46 and a 12-month high of $194.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $178.38 and its 200-day moving average is $142.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.25. Saia had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The business had revenue of $481.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

