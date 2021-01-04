Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Shares Up 9.6%

Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM)’s stock price shot up 9.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.16 and last traded at $1.14. 724,143 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 774,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Salem Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 9th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.52.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $60.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.14 million. Salem Media Group had a negative net margin of 34.28% and a negative return on equity of 30.65%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Salem Media Group, Inc. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group during the third quarter valued at $46,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Salem Media Group by 75.0% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 300,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 129,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.56% of the company’s stock.

Salem Media Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SALM)

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates radio networks, which produce and distribute talk, news, Website, satellite services, and music networking to radio stations, as well as sells commercial airtime.

