SaluS (SLS) Trading 9.2% Lower This Week

SaluS (CURRENCY:SLS) traded down 10.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. SaluS has a market cap of $12.73 million and approximately $400.00 worth of SaluS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SaluS coin can now be bought for about $12.58 or 0.00040007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SaluS has traded down 9.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About SaluS

SaluS (SLS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2016. SaluS’s total supply is 1,012,265 coins. SaluS’s official website is saluscoin.info . SaluS’s official Twitter account is @Kushed_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

SaluS Coin Trading

SaluS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SaluS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SaluS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SaluS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

