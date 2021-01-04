Sanchez Energy (OTCMKTS:SNECQ) and Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Head to Head Analysis

Sanchez Energy (OTCMKTS:SNECQ) and Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.0% of Murphy Oil shares are held by institutional investors. 11.1% of Sanchez Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of Murphy Oil shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Sanchez Energy has a beta of 1.51, meaning that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Murphy Oil has a beta of 3.34, meaning that its share price is 234% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sanchez Energy and Murphy Oil’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sanchez Energy $1.06 billion 0.00 $85.21 million N/A N/A Murphy Oil $2.83 billion 0.66 $1.15 billion $0.87 13.91

Murphy Oil has higher revenue and earnings than Sanchez Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Sanchez Energy and Murphy Oil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sanchez Energy N/A N/A N/A Murphy Oil -46.10% -3.06% -1.40%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Sanchez Energy and Murphy Oil, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sanchez Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Murphy Oil 3 7 5 0 2.13

Murphy Oil has a consensus price target of $13.39, suggesting a potential upside of 10.68%. Given Murphy Oil’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Murphy Oil is more favorable than Sanchez Energy.

Summary

Murphy Oil beats Sanchez Energy on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sanchez Energy

Sanchez Energy Corporation is an independent oil and gas exploration and development company focused on the exploration, acquisition and development of unconventional oil and natural gas resources, primarily in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. Sanchez Energy Corporation is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964. Murphy Oil Corporation was incorporated in 1950 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

