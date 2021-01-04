Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $863.02 Million

Equities research analysts expect Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) to announce sales of $863.02 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sanderson Farms’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $847.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $878.54 million. Sanderson Farms reported sales of $823.08 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Sanderson Farms will report full year sales of $3.94 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.92 billion to $3.97 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.13 billion to $4.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sanderson Farms.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $1.14. Sanderson Farms had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%. The business had revenue of $940.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $902.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.95) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on SAFM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sanderson Farms from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $139.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Sanderson Farms in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Sanderson Farms from $150.00 to $132.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub downgraded Sanderson Farms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sanderson Farms from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sanderson Farms presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sprott Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 9.1% during the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,078,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the 3rd quarter valued at $512,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms in the 3rd quarter worth $733,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms in the third quarter worth $1,445,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 1.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SAFM opened at $132.20 on Monday. Sanderson Farms has a 1-year low of $102.13 and a 1-year high of $177.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $137.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.90 and a beta of 0.57.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

