Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.50.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SASR shares. Gabelli lowered Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. BidaskClub raised Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, G.Research lowered Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th.

Get Sandy Spring Bancorp alerts:

Shares of SASR stock opened at $32.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.98. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $38.45.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $126.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.09 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 11.88%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1,525.6% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,804 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,806 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 493.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 8,821 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $293,000. 62.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

Featured Article: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.