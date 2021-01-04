Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) (LON:IAG) a GBX 200 Price Target

International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) (LON:IAG) has been assigned a GBX 200 ($2.61) target price by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target points to a potential upside of 22.99% from the company’s previous close.

IAG has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.55) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.87) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) from GBX 146 ($1.91) to GBX 150 ($1.96) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 180 ($2.35) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) from GBX 287 ($3.75) to GBX 228 ($2.98) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 220.50 ($2.88).

Shares of LON IAG opened at GBX 162.61 ($2.12) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £8.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.00. International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. has a 12-month low of GBX 86.54 ($1.13) and a 12-month high of GBX 684 ($8.94). The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,099.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 160.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 167.01.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

