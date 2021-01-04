Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. (SCZ.V) (CVE:SCZ) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.52

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. (SCZ.V) (CVE:SCZ) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.52 and last traded at C$0.49, with a volume of 406709 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.47.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of C$119.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.26.

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. (SCZ.V) Company Profile (CVE:SCZ)

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, as well as for gold, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Rosario project located in the municipality of Charcas in the state of San Luis Potosi; and Veta Grande project that include three concession groups, which consists of 184 mining concessions covering an area of 8,944 hectares in the Zacatecas Mining District, Mexico.

