Sapien One Day Volume Reaches $25.00 (SPN)

Sapien (CURRENCY:SPN) traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. Sapien has a total market capitalization of $21.51 million and approximately $25.00 worth of Sapien was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Sapien has traded 39.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Sapien token can now be purchased for $0.0970 or 0.00000309 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and LATOKEN.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003181 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00030006 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 78.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.66 or 0.00320286 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.79 or 0.00126595 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.88 or 0.00527809 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.36 or 0.00281139 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00018711 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00051360 BTC.

Sapien’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 221,794,160 tokens. Sapien’s official message board is blog.sapien.network . Sapien’s official Twitter account is @sapien_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sapien is www.sapien.network . The Reddit community for Sapien is /r/sapien and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Sapien can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapien directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapien should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sapien using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

