Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.24 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) will post $5.24 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Schlumberger’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.46 billion and the lowest is $5.12 billion. Schlumberger posted sales of $8.23 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 36.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Schlumberger will report full year sales of $23.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $23.19 billion to $23.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $21.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.82 billion to $24.48 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Schlumberger.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Schlumberger from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.28.

In related news, EVP Ashok Belani sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total transaction of $325,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 267,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,802,378.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 2,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $65,790.67. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,320.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,981 shares of company stock valued at $500,391 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Schlumberger by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 490,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,638,000 after purchasing an additional 143,305 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Schlumberger by 540.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 74,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 62,813 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Schlumberger by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 84,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 20,634 shares during the last quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Schlumberger by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 365,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,694,000 after purchasing an additional 11,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Schlumberger by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 100,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 36,418 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

SLB opened at $21.83 on Monday. Schlumberger has a fifty-two week low of $11.87 and a fifty-two week high of $41.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.60 and a 200-day moving average of $18.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $30.39 billion, a PE ratio of -2.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

