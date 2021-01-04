Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Grows Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 31.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,159 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $10,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 4,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 11,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 13,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.93% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $71.50 to $73.25 in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $66.50 to $76.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.25 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $83.75 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.83.

In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 121,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $9,077,356.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 45,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.44, for a total value of $3,321,838.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 346,496 shares of company stock valued at $28,082,897 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NEE opened at $77.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $151.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.15. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.70 and a 12 month high of $83.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.93 and a 200 day moving average of $72.02.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The company’s revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th were given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.26%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.99%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.