Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Acquired by Boltwood Capital Management

Boltwood Capital Management boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,423 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Boltwood Capital Management owned 0.05% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $4,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 112,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 567,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,190,000 after purchasing an additional 184,679 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 19,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,271,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,587,000.

Shares of SCHE traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,783,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,770,170. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.56. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $18.32 and a one year high of $31.20.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

