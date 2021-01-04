Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $38.16

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.16 and last traded at $37.96, with a volume of 832 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.65.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHC. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

