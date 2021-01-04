Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,252 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 9,321 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.07% of Science Applications International worth $3,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SAIC. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 6.4% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,001 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 9.4% in the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 2,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 1.1% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 18,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 6.4% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,334 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 5.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. 75.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SAIC shares. BidaskClub downgraded Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Science Applications International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Science Applications International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.40.

In other news, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 5,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.51, for a total value of $494,324.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,409 shares in the company, valued at $5,251,012.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 2,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.77, for a total value of $217,997.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,845.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE SAIC opened at $94.64 on Monday. Science Applications International Co. has a 12 month low of $45.45 and a 12 month high of $100.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 3.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.15%.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

