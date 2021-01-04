Scotiabank Boosts Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) Price Target to $52.00

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Scotiabank from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 62.81% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Parkland from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Parkland from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Parkland in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.20.

PKIUF traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $31.94. 800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,242. Parkland has a fifty-two week low of $13.30 and a fifty-two week high of $37.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.06.

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter.

Parkland Company Profile

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Canada Retail, Canada Commercial, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada Retail segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,863 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, and Pioneer, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

