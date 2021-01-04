Scotiabank Cuts Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Price Target to $29.00

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Scotiabank from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 62.01% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ACDVF. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Air Canada from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Air Canada from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Air Canada from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Air Canada in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of Air Canada in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.71.

OTCMKTS ACDVF traded down $0.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,417. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.01. Air Canada has a 1-year low of $6.49 and a 1-year high of $40.31.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $568.17 million during the quarter. Air Canada had a negative net margin of 34.54% and a negative return on equity of 86.60%.

About Air Canada

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

