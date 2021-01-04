ScPrime (SCP) Price Tops $0.0952 on Exchanges

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 4th. One ScPrime coin can now be purchased for $0.0952 or 0.00000303 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ScPrime has a total market capitalization of $3.02 million and approximately $12,273.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ScPrime has traded 13.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003186 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00029650 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.05 or 0.00127620 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00042262 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.10 or 0.00268005 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003184 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.87 or 0.00528573 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000040 BTC.

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00049798 BTC.

About ScPrime

ScPrime (SCP) is a coin. It was first traded on October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 38,390,893 coins and its circulating supply is 31,707,282 coins. ScPrime’s official website is siaprime.net

ScPrime Coin Trading

ScPrime can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ScPrime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ScPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

