SCRIV NETWORK Reaches One Day Volume of $30.00 (SCRIV)

SCRIV NETWORK (CURRENCY:SCRIV) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. During the last week, SCRIV NETWORK has traded up 15.5% against the US dollar. SCRIV NETWORK has a market capitalization of $31,114.92 and approximately $30.00 worth of SCRIV NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SCRIV NETWORK coin can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including Graviex, STEX and Crex24.

SCRIV NETWORK Profile

SCRIV NETWORK (SCRIV) is a PoW + Masternodes coin that uses the TRIBUS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 10th, 2018. SCRIV NETWORK’s total supply is 42,007,077 coins and its circulating supply is 24,744,362 coins. SCRIV NETWORK’s official message board is steemit.com/@scriv. The Reddit community for SCRIV NETWORK is /r/SCRIV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SCRIV NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @scriv_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SCRIV NETWORK is scriv.network.

SCRIV NETWORK can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Graviex and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SCRIV NETWORK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SCRIV NETWORK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SCRIV NETWORK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

