Scry.info (DDD) Hits Market Cap of $832,467.70

Scry.info (CURRENCY:DDD) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. Scry.info has a total market cap of $832,467.70 and approximately $65,989.00 worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Scry.info has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Scry.info token can currently be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00043044 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00006497 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003220 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $102.69 or 0.00330243 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00035378 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003215 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00015510 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00023952 BTC.

About Scry.info

Scry.info (CRYPTO:DDD) is a token. Its launch date was January 14th, 2018. Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 440,057,074 tokens. Scry.info’s official message board is medium.com/@scryscry8 . Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryscry8 . The official website for Scry.info is home.scry.info

Scry.info Token Trading

Scry.info can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scry.info directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scry.info should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scry.info using one of the exchanges listed above.

