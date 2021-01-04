SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.40.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SCYX shares. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of SCYNEXIS from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

SCYNEXIS stock opened at $7.65 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 5.55 and a quick ratio of 5.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.70. SCYNEXIS has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $12.10.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.72. On average, analysts forecast that SCYNEXIS will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Marco Taglietti bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 109,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,425. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brian Philippe Tinmouth bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 50,200 shares of company stock worth $313,750 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCYX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in SCYNEXIS by 427.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 27,800 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS in the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SCYNEXIS by 263.3% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 545,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 395,000 shares during the period.

SCYNEXIS Company Profile

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers therapies for the treatment fungal infections in the United States. It is developing its lead product candidate, ibrexafungerp, as a novel oral and intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

