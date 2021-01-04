Seaport Global Acquisition Corp.’s Quiet Period To Expire on January 11th (OTCMKTS:SGAMU)

Seaport Global Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:SGAMU) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, January 11th. Seaport Global Acquisition had issued 12,500,000 shares in its public offering on November 30th. The total size of the offering was $125,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS SGAMU opened at $10.45 on Monday. Seaport Global Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.99 and a 1-year high of $10.87.

Get Seaport Global Acquisition alerts:

Seaport Global Acquisition Company Profile

Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Seaport Global Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seaport Global Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.