SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) COO Walter Bogumil Sells 16,000 Shares

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) COO Walter Bogumil sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total transaction of $503,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 210,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,620,174.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

SEAS traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 954,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,849,968. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.49 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $36.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.99 and its 200-day moving average is $21.64.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $106.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.08 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 54.88% and a negative net margin of 12.05%. SeaWorld Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post -4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 7.1% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 112,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 7,434 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 7.6% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 5,389 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 17.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 5,945 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SEAS. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.62.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

