SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) COO Walter Bogumil Sells 16,000 Shares

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) COO Walter Bogumil sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total transaction of $503,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 210,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,620,174.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
SEAS traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 954,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,849,968. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.49 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $36.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.99 and its 200-day moving average is $21.64.
SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $106.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.08 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 54.88% and a negative net margin of 12.05%. SeaWorld Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post -4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on SEAS. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.62.
SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile
SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.
