Sector 10 (OTCMKTS:SECI) Trading Down 72.2%

Sector 10, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECI) traded down 72.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.50 and last traded at $2.50. 190 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.00.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.46.

About Sector 10 (OTCMKTS:SECI)

Sector 10, Inc, a development stage company, markets mobile response unit and stationary response unit products, and the PLX-3D technology in San Francisco and other cities in the United States. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

