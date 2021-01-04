Seele-N Reaches Market Cap of $7.75 Million (SEELE)

Seele-N (CURRENCY:SEELE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Seele-N has a total market cap of $7.75 million and approximately $12.21 million worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Seele-N has traded down 3% against the dollar. One Seele-N token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0111 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Seele-N alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00042882 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00006034 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003192 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.75 or 0.00343651 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00035442 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003190 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00015244 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00023318 BTC.

Seele-N Profile

Seele-N (SEELE) is a token. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 699,592,066 tokens. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech . The official website for Seele-N is seele.pro . Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @SeeleTech

Seele-N Token Trading

Seele-N can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seele-N should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Seele-N using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Seele-N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Seele-N and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.