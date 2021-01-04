Seele (SEELE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $58.71 Million

Seele (CURRENCY:SEELE) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. Seele has a total market capitalization of $58.71 million and approximately $18.83 million worth of Seele was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Seele has traded up 12% against the US dollar. One Seele token can now be purchased for about $0.0839 or 0.00001076 BTC on popular exchanges including HADAX, Hotbit, Bilaxy and DDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00043084 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00006411 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003231 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $94.83 or 0.00305968 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003226 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00030694 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00015513 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00022959 BTC.

Seele Profile

Seele is a token. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2018. Seele’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 699,592,066 tokens. The Reddit community for Seele is /r/SeeleOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Seele’s official Twitter account is @SeeleTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . Seele’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech . Seele’s official website is seele.pro

Seele Token Trading

Seele can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bilaxy, HADAX, CoinBene, IDEX and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seele should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Seele using one of the exchanges listed above.

