Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) Trading Down 7.6%

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL)’s stock price fell 7.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.39 and last traded at $1.46. 2,178,193 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 67% from the average session volume of 1,300,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.58.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SEEL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seelos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 24th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Seelos Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 28th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.20 and its 200 day moving average is $1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Seelos Therapeutics stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 27,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.06% of Seelos Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

About Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL)

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing of novel technologies and therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company's lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of acute suicidal ideation and behavior in patients with major depressive disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder; SLS-005, a protein stabilizer for the treatment of Sanfilippo syndrome; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's disease (PD).

