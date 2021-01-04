Selfkey Achieves Market Cap of $7.24 Million (KEY)

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 4th. Selfkey has a total market cap of $7.24 million and approximately $904,957.00 worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Selfkey token can currently be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including ABCC, Tidex, RightBTC and IDEX. In the last week, Selfkey has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00043481 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00006446 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000203 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003194 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $96.29 or 0.00307030 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003190 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00030845 BTC.
- Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000037 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00015421 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00022974 BTC.
About Selfkey
Selfkey Token Trading
Selfkey can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, Tidex, OKEx, Kucoin, RightBTC, IDEX and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Selfkey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Selfkey using one of the exchanges listed above.
