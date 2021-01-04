Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) Hits New 52-Week High at $95.00

Shares of Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $95.00 and last traded at $91.78, with a volume of 15519 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $94.00.
Separately, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Semler Scientific from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th.
The company has a market cap of $614.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.70.
About Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR)
Semler Scientific, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary products that assist healthcare providers to evaluate and treat patients with chronic diseases in the United States. Its products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition.
Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?
Receive News & Ratings for Semler Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semler Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.