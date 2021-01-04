Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) Hits New 52-Week High at $95.00

Shares of Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $95.00 and last traded at $91.78, with a volume of 15519 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $94.00.

Separately, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Semler Scientific from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

The company has a market cap of $614.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.70.

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $10.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 million. Semler Scientific had a net margin of 42.42% and a return on equity of 64.58%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Semler Scientific, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR)

Semler Scientific, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary products that assist healthcare providers to evaluate and treat patients with chronic diseases in the United States. Its products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition.

