Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) Sets New 52-Week High at $95.00

Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $95.00 and last traded at $91.78, with a volume of 15519 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $94.00.

Separately, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Semler Scientific from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th.

The stock has a market cap of $614.56 million, a PE ratio of 53.11, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.70.

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.44. Semler Scientific had a return on equity of 64.58% and a net margin of 42.42%. The company had revenue of $10.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Semler Scientific, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR)

Semler Scientific, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary products that assist healthcare providers to evaluate and treat patients with chronic diseases in the United States. Its products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition.

