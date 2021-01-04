Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Sets New 52-Week High at $74.22

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $74.22 and last traded at $72.64, with a volume of 3018 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.09.

A number of research firms have commented on SMTC. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Semtech from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Semtech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Semtech from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Semtech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.31.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 4.45.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Semtech had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $154.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Semtech’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Semtech Co. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Michael W. Rodensky sold 4,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total transaction of $325,399.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,211 shares in the company, valued at $646,796.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total value of $166,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,670,595.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 151,424 shares of company stock valued at $10,639,718. 1.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMTC. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Semtech by 79.5% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Semtech by 30.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Semtech in the third quarter valued at $200,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Semtech in the third quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Semtech in the second quarter valued at $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Company Profile (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, communications, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

