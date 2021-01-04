Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Trading 6.7% Higher

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) shares traded up 6.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.98 and last traded at $0.93. 9,408,290 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 189% from the average session volume of 3,258,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.87.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Senseonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of Senseonics in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.70.

Get Senseonics alerts:

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.79 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Senseonics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Senseonics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Senseonics during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Senseonics during the 3rd quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Senseonics by 709.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 581,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 509,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.66% of the company’s stock.

Senseonics Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes primarily in Europe. Its products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.

Featured Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Senseonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senseonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.