Sentivate (SNTVT) Price Hits $0.0031 on Top Exchanges

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. Over the last seven days, Sentivate has traded 52.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Sentivate has a total market cap of $10.60 million and approximately $429,194.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentivate token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges including STEX, LATOKEN and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Sentivate alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00043481 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00006446 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003194 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $96.29 or 0.00307030 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003190 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00030845 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00015421 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00022974 BTC.

Sentivate Profile

Sentivate (CRYPTO:SNTVT) is a token. It was first traded on July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,442,164,335 tokens. Sentivate’s official website is sentivate.com . The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate

Sentivate Token Trading

Sentivate can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, IDEX and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentivate should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentivate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sentivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentivate and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.