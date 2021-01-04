Serengeti Resources Inc. (SIR.V) (CVE:SIR) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.45

Serengeti Resources Inc. (SIR.V) (CVE:SIR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.45 and last traded at C$0.43, with a volume of 170100 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$47.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

About Serengeti Resources Inc. (SIR.V) (CVE:SIR)

Serengeti Resources Inc acquires and explores for mineral properties in Canada. It company explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company's flagship property is the Kwanika project that covers an area of 25,928 hectares located in the northern Quesnel Trough, British Columbia. It also has an option to acquire 100% interest in Top Cat project covering an area of approximately 21,600 hectares situated in central British Columbia.

