Sernova Corp. (SVA.V) (CVE:SVA) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.73

Sernova Corp. (SVA.V) (CVE:SVA) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.73 and last traded at C$0.69, with a volume of 1240699 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.30, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$145.78 million and a PE ratio of -22.33.

About Sernova Corp. (SVA.V) (CVE:SVA)

Sernova Corp., a clinical-stage regenerative medicine therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercializing of its proprietary Cell Pouch System and associated technologies, including the cell pouch and systemic and/or locally immune protected therapeutic cells and tissues. Its Cell Pouch system is a medical device designed to create a vascularized tissue environment for the transplantation and engraftment of therapeutic cells or tissues for the treatment of diabetes, hemophilia, hypothyroid disease, and other severe chronic diseases.

