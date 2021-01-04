SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Hits New 12-Month High at $30.45

Posted by on Jan 4th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.45 and last traded at $30.23, with a volume of 37571 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.01.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SGSOY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SGS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SGS from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SGS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SGS in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of SGS in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.97 and a beta of 0.54.

About SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY)

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in nine segments: Agriculture, Food and Life; Mineral Services; Oil, Gas and Chemicals Services; Consumer and Retail Services; Certification and Business Enhancement; Industrial Services; Environment, Health and Safety Services; Transportation Services; and Governments and Institutions Services.

Featured Article: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for SGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.