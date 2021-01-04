SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Hits New 12-Month High at $30.45

SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.45 and last traded at $30.23, with a volume of 37571 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.01.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SGSOY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SGS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SGS from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SGS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SGS in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of SGS in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.97 and a beta of 0.54.

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in nine segments: Agriculture, Food and Life; Mineral Services; Oil, Gas and Chemicals Services; Consumer and Retail Services; Certification and Business Enhancement; Industrial Services; Environment, Health and Safety Services; Transportation Services; and Governments and Institutions Services.

