Shield Therapeutics plc (STX.L) (LON:STX) Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of Shield Therapeutics plc (STX.L) (LON:STX) dropped 3.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 61.90 ($0.81) and last traded at GBX 61.50 ($0.80). Approximately 127,030 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 250,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 63.50 ($0.83).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market cap of £72.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 88.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 108.52.

In related news, insider Tim Watts purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.91) per share, with a total value of £70,000 ($91,455.45).

Shield Therapeutics plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of late-stage pharmaceuticals to treat unmet medical needs. The company's lead product is Ferric Maltol, marketed in the European Union as Feraccru, a non-salt based novel therapy for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in patients with inflammatory bowel disease.

