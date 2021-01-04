ShipChain (SHIP) Market Cap Reaches $552,058.65

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded up 101.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. In the last seven days, ShipChain has traded up 31% against the dollar. ShipChain has a total market cap of $552,058.65 and approximately $1,560.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ShipChain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ShipChain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00042423 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006196 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003194 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $100.63 or 0.00320951 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00032262 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003189 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00015309 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00023029 BTC.

ShipChain Token Profile

ShipChain (CRYPTO:SHIP) is a token. It launched on December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 478,598,260 tokens. ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain . ShipChain’s official website is www.shipchain.io

ShipChain Token Trading

ShipChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShipChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShipChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ShipChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ShipChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ShipChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.